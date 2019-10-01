Will bruiser or grafter prevail?

Some people believe that a fast and powerful fighter will easily beat a slow yet talented non- puncher, while others say crude power alone without thinking just cannot supersede fighting abilities.

Both theories will be put to the test when bruiser Rofhiwa "War Child" Maemu fights grafter Koos "The Great Last Warrior" Sibiya at Malamulele Boxing Gym in Giyani, Limpopo on Friday night.

Their contrasting styles makes their non-title fight more appealing than the main bout - the WBA Pan African championship between Sibusiso "Spook" Zingange and Paul "The Wolfman" Mangxilana.

These fights will form part of Tsatsa Promotions' maiden tournament.

The outcome between Maemu and Sibiya may also decide the future of the loser.

Maemu is 27 years old and the former ABU and WBA Pan African featherweight champion from Venda has lost the form that saw him end some boxing careers.

Maemu, who is now trained by Emmanuel Mutavhatsindi, must get back to winning ways after suffering two consecutive losses.

On the other hand, Sibiya is 38 years old and time is against him.

Having been around since 2000, the veteran from Siyabuswa, in Mpumalanga, has only managed to win lesser prized titles such as the ABU and WBF African belts.

His four attempts at winning the SA title were unsuccessful.

Sibiya, who is trained by Bernie Pailman in Johannesburg, is coming off three losses.

Eyes will also be fixed firmly on the main bout between Zingange and Mangxilana.

Zingange has had a good run since joining trainer Sean Smith but he is now with Harold Volbrecht and the fight on Friday will be their first together.

Mangxilana, the Gauteng junior-lightweight champion who is trained by Lionel Hunter, is a hard worker whose achievements do not match his work ethic.

There will be four more fights on the bill and promoter Prenomen Chabane, whose first tournament will take place at the famous gym of veteran amateur trainer Eric Baloyi, said action will begin at 6pm.