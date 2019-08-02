Do not write off Tsiko Mulovhedzi yet, pleads Mutavhatsindi

Trainer Emanuel Mutavhatsindi says it is still too early to write off Tsiko "Cruel Junior" Mulovhedzi who has lost three consecutive fights.

The former SA and IBO welterweight champion's career seems to be heading for the scrapheap.

Mulovhedzi's fistic career was once flourishing, especially after the former musangwe (bare-knuckle boxing) fighter registered four defences of the domestic belt which the hard hitter won against Boitshepo Mandawe in 2012.

Mandawe was under attained trainer Nick Durandt while the then unknown Mulovhedzi was under the tutelage of emerging trainers and former pro boxers in John Tshabalala and Springkaan Kongoane.