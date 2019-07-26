Gideon "Hardcore" Buthelezi upbeat about IBO title defence

Lucky Ramagole may not have been successful as a boxer, but he's a brave man who should be applauded for his fearlessness.

The 60-year-old father of acting BSA Gauteng provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole agreed to take Gideon "Hardcore" Buthelezi to the fifth defence of his IBO junior bantamweight belt against Adrian Jimenez on Saturday evening in only three weeks.

The fight will be staged jointly by Zbash and Xaba Promotions at East London's ICC Hall.

Most trainers say eight weeks is the appropriate time to prepare a boxer for a fight.

Jimenez, 25, is a relatively inexperienced Mexican who has 13 wins in 16 fights. Rated No 28 by the IBO, he remains an unknown entity to both Buthelezi and Ramagole.