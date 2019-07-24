'Respect the anthem'

Boxing SA has done wonders in many aspects of education, including anti-doping, especially after a number of domestic champions failed drug tests.

But the governing body has not even tried to educate the boxing fraternity on the importance and protocol of the national anthem.

Some boxers, trainers, managers and fans jump up and down, walk around, talk to each other and most recently take selfies while the national anthem is being sung.

All should stand to attention with their hands placed at their sides while singing the anthem. Protocol dictates that the president is the only one allowed to place his or her palm of the hand on the heart. Civilians should take hats off as a sign of respect.

Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka has had to warn people in tournaments to stop moving around during the singing of the national anthem.