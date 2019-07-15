Lack of exposure boxers' downfall

The pain of losing his IBO welterweight title is a bitter pill to swallow for Thulani Mbenge.

Mbenge recently lost his belt to Sebastian Formela in Germany.

But the boxer nicknamed "Evolution", who recently returned from his trip to Germany, believes the rand-dollar exchange will see more South Africans lose their titles on foreign soil.

This is not because they are not good enough, but because they either get overwhelmed by the occasion, or suffer from stage fright - something that is caused by the fact they are not used to fighting in front of hostile fans.

Local boxers win titles at home, but the pressure of fighting on foreign soil becomes too much for them to handle.

A promoter like Rodney Berman is doing the best he can to ensure that local fighters compete for world titles.