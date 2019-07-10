Lerato steps into ring after nine dry months

Bones would crack when Lerato Dlamini collides with Dave Penalosa for the WBC Silver featherweight title at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

That is because both fighters, especially the Filipino, view the fight as a big break and a worldwide exposure that he and his team have been eyeing for some time.

The unbeaten 28-year-old son of former world champion Dodie Boy Penalosa is reported to be excited to feature in the undercard of the show that will be headlined by former two-time world champion Amir Khan against Billy Dib.

Khan, the former WBA and IBF junior welterweight holder from the UK, will take on Dib from Australia for the vacant WBC International welterweight belt. Khan has 33 wins in 38 fights.

Dib - a former IBO and IBF champion - has 45 wins in 50 fights. Dib also boasts a win over Zolani Marali.

It is said that Penalosa views his inclusion in the bill as a golden chance to showcase his talent before an amazing audience that will include prime ministers and Saudi royalty. Penalosa is undefeated in 15 fights with 11 knockouts.

On the other hand, Dlamini from the Free State, who is trained in Johannesburg by Colin Nathan, is expected to grab this opportunity with both hands so that he does not find himself idling as has been the case. He has not seen action since October last year.

The former IBF Youth and Continental champion has 12 wins from 13 fights.