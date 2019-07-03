US-based boxer Dee-Jay Kriel is to vacate his IBF strawweight crown without making a defence and step up one division to junior-flyweight.

The boxer‚ who was under instruction by the world sanctioning body to defend for a purse of $16‚250 (nearly R230‚000)‚ told TimesLIVE from his Las Vegas base on Wednesday morning it had always been his plan to move up in weight.

“I’m going to vacate and then move up a division‚” said Kriel‚ who won the title in a stunning come-from-behind 12th-round stoppage over Carlos Licona in February.

“I’m not happy with the money I was offered and stuff.”

Kriel said one proposal had fallen through‚ and then he’d received an unsatisfactory offer to fight mandatory challenger Samuel Salva of the Philippines.