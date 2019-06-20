Trainer tips Visser to tame Venda Viper

Come rain or sunshine, Ruann "Giant King" Visser will reign supreme against Justice "Venda Viper" Siliga when the two boxers exchange leather in a heavyweight bout at Sun Arena in Pretoria on Sunday, said veteran Cape Town boxing trainer Steve Kalakoda.

Kalakoda, who has trained a number of boxers including Nigerian Franklin Egobi - Lennox Lewis's chief sparring partner for his fight against Hasim Rahman in Brakpan in 2001 - has been tasked with the refinement of Visser's skills.

Visser's first defence against mandatory challenger Siliga, who is trained by Alan Toweel Junior, will headline 5th Elements bill.

"When I received a call from Ruann to help him with coaching, it was a very easy decision to make," explained Kalakoda.

"I knew that Ruann had the commitment, the heart and that he's a clean-living Christian. Once a young man has those capabilities, they will be successful.

"Ruann has all the attributes to be a champion or to reach the ultimate of his boxing potential. All he needed was someone to guide him along the way."