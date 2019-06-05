Matiti plans Youth Day fireworks
Former professional boxer and now esteemed promoter Ayanda Matiti has vowed to continue honouring the political heroes of 1976 with boxing tournaments.
Matiti, Boxing SA's 2017 Promoter of the Year, trades under the banner of Xaba Promotions and Events.
The East Londoner has already presented an international nine-bout card to BSA for sanctioning and he said he intends to stage it at the Mdantsane Indoor Centre on June 16.
It will form part of Youth Day celebrations.
The fight for the vacant WBO Africa mini-flyweight title between former SA, IBO International and WBA Africa champion Sphamandla Baleni from Mthatha and WBA Africa and ABU holder Ayanda Ndulani, from Scenery Park in East London, will top that bill.
He said the main supporting bout will be the battle for the domestic junior bantamweight title between Joburg-based holder Sabelo Ngebiyana and No 1 contender Nkosikhona Spelmandla from Duncan Village.
Ngebiyana also holds the WBA Pan African title and he recently won the Legends Boxing Foundation International belt after defeating Sikho Nqothole in Matiti's tournament at East London's Orient Theatre in March.
Spelmandla is an enigma, with four wins and three losses.
He defeated battle-marked veteran Mfundo Gwayana (20-11-3) on June 30 last year.
There will be seven more bouts featuring mainly up-and-coming youngsters.
The action will begin at 2pm.
Matiti said he will forever honour the 1976 generation for the role they played in fostering change in SA's political landscape.
"The energy of the 1976 generation gave the impetus to the clarion call of 1985 that rendered SA ungovernable and ultimately propelled us to negotiations that gave rise to freedom and democracy," he said.