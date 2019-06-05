Matiti plans Youth Day fireworks

Former professional boxer and now esteemed promoter Ayanda Matiti has vowed to continue honouring the political heroes of 1976 with boxing tournaments.

Matiti, Boxing SA's 2017 Promoter of the Year, trades under the banner of Xaba Promotions and Events.

The East Londoner has already presented an international nine-bout card to BSA for sanctioning and he said he intends to stage it at the Mdantsane Indoor Centre on June 16.

It will form part of Youth Day celebrations.

The fight for the vacant WBO Africa mini-flyweight title between former SA, IBO International and WBA Africa champion Sphamandla Baleni from Mthatha and WBA Africa and ABU holder Ayanda Ndulani, from Scenery Park in East London, will top that bill.