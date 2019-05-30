Konkco faces WBC poser

Simpiwe Konkco says he will be rooting for WBC mini flyweight champion Wanheng Menayothin to retain his belt in his voluntary defence (chosen opponent) against Tatsura Fukuhara on Saturday.

Konkco from Ngangelizwe in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, said it's because the 33-year-old champion from Thailand will be mandated to defend against him after Fukuhara.

Konkco is rated No 1.

Menayothin will make the 11th defence of the title he won in 2014. He is undefeated after 52 fights. Fukuhara, who failed to dethrone the champion in 2017, has 21 wins in 33 bouts.

"I am very much interested in the fight because the outcome will decide my destiny," said Konkco yesterday.

"I think that if Wanheng wins, I am the next in line."

But the IBO holder is not sure about the WBC rules, especially in the situation like his.

Boxing SA chairperson and WBC representative in South Africa Peter Ngatane explained that it will depend on the champion's management in the event he retains his belt.

"But Konkco's issue could be that he has not fought for quite some time," said Ngatane. "Also, even if he is the No 1 contender, it does not mean that he is automatically the mandatory challenger."

Konkco last fought in December when he put his IBO title on line for the fourth time against Joey Canoy of the Philippines at Orient Theatre.

The fight ended in round four. It was officially declared a no-contest because the end was brought about by a bad cut to the champion due to an accidental clash of heads.

Referee Allen Matakane called in the ring doctor to look at Konkco's wound. It was examined and action continued.

However, soon afterwards with blood pouring out of the cut, Matakane once again called the doctor who advised that the fight be called off with a few seconds left in the round.