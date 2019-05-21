Trainer stages first tourney

Doing one thing over and over again becomes monotonous says unheralded top boxing trainer Elias "Mr Fantastic" Tshabalala who has swapped pads to stage boxing matches.

His maiden tournament will take place at KwaThema Community Hall in Springs, Ekurhuleni, on June 9.

The Johannesburg-based Free Stater, who is yet to be recognised for his monumental achievements as a trainer, trades under the banner of Fantastic 2 Boxing Promotion.

Tshabalala has already paid 10% of his purses, which is Boxing SA's standard requirement, and is now waiting for BSA to give him the sanctioning letter which gives him a go-ahead.

He intends to headline his tournament with an SA lightweight title fight between champion Thompson Mokwana and Ayanda Nkosi with Phumelela Cafu and Zolile Miya doing battle for the Gauteng flyweight title.

"It was not a difficult decision to stop training fighters and acquire a promoter's licence with BSA because I have seen it all and done it all as a trainer," said the man who was the understudy to Nick Durandt before going solo.

Tshabalala's first world champion was Cassius "Shy Guy" Baloyi who won the WBU featherweight belt in the US in 1998. Baloyi had previously won the WBU junior featherweight belt under Durandt.