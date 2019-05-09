Gauteng to fund boxing awards gig

The Gauteng government will bankroll BoxingSA awards to take place at Sandton Convention Centre on May 17.

This has been confirmed by an excited and relieved Boxing SA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka.

It was rumoured that the provincial government will work together with BSA in honoring the men and women who excelled in their various categories during the period between November 1, 2017 to October 31 last year.

And Lejaka confirmed the partnership which he said reads like a script out of Charles Perrault fairytale novel. He said updates were pointing to North West province as the host province until Gauteng stepped in.

"While discussions with the North West province remained constructive and positive, the pace was rather slack and time was running out for BSA. Gauteng then stepped in and saved the awards," said Lejaka.

"Gauteng was keen to host this prestigious sporting event and stamp its authority as the true home of champions and destination for major competitive sporting event. The process was, however, not outright smooth sailing."