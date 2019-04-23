Joshua's new opponent to be revealed next week

A new opponent for Briton Anthony Joshua's June 1 heavyweight fight in New York will be announced next week, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Twitter.

Joshua, the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world champion, had been scheduled to fight American Jarrell Miller but the New York State Athletic Commission refused to sanction the fight, saying that Miller had committed a violation relating to use of a prohibited substance.

Miller has denied taking a banned substance.

"I have NEVER knowingly taken any banned substance and when I found out the news last night I was totally shocked," Miller said on Instagram.

ESPN reported that Miller had tested positive for the banned substance GW1516, which boosts endurance and helps athletes burn fat, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

ESPN said Miller had also failed a second test for another substance. Reuters could not confirm either test and the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association, which reportedly administered the second test, could not be reached for immediate comment.

"Remember, don't believe everything you hear and see. The facts will prevail and I shall be vindicated," Miller said.

"I don't have anything to hide and the truth will make itself known."