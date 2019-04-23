Boxing SA reminded to stick to rules

The recent reminder by Masilo Maake to Boxing SA, particularly the sanctioning committee, that minister of sport Tokozile Xasa remains the only person with authority to make regulations applicable to the sport of boxing, should serve as a warning.

That could be costly to BSA in future if it does not adhere to rules and regulations.

Maake is a lawyer by profession. He spent some time with BSA as a senior administrator after being seconded by the department of sport to assist BSA after the suspension of CEO Moffat Qithi.

Maake acted as the chairperson in the arbitration tribunal between BSA representative attorney Kabelo Seabi and promoter Ayanda Matiti, for Xaba Promotions and Events, in Pretoria a fortnight ago.

Xaba lodged a dispute against the sanctioning committee about the application and interpretation of article 17 (2) of the boxing regulations. The matter seems to be that the impugned regulation stifles the growth of boxing in SA by limiting the potential of talented boxers from challenging for titles in between different weight divisions.

Xaba wants Thabang "Pretty Boy" Ramagole to oppose Jackson "M3" Chauke for the vacant SA junior-flyweight title. Ramagole is rated No 4.

Last Born Promotions wants Fikile Mlonyeni to be the one opposing Chauke. Mlonyeni is rated No 2 behind Chauke. However, Mlonyeni has not yet made three fights in that weight division as per rules.

There was a reasoning that the three-fight rule had been done away with, and it was then that Maake reminded them about following regulations.

He said as long as BSA has not successfully petitioned the minister to make amendments to the regulations or brought a constitutional challenge before a court to have the regulations reviewed, the regulation remains valid and all parties are obliged to implement as it stands.

That means Chauke will face Ramagole on Sunday.

The regulation will be enforced as it stands for both mandatory and voluntary defences. The three fights in the same weight class rule will still be enforced.

Maake mentioned that boxing in SA is regulated, unlike in many jurisdictions. He gave the concerned parties the opportunity to explore the possibility of negotiating a settlement to resolve the matter amicably.

The parties reached the settlement, which was reduced to writing and signed. There was no order as to costs.