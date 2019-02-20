IBF shot huge for Clement Kamanga

The IBF Africa belt is one of those boxing titles that do not guarantee a boxer anything in future, but Clement "Slow Poison" Kamanga does not mind challenging for it.

He will oppose his Congolese countryman Marios Matamba for the vacant IBF Africa junior-welterweight belt at Emperors Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Kamanga is trained in Booysens, Joburg, by Lionel Hunter, while Matamba, who has been based in Cape Town, will make his debut under Gauteng trainer Peter Smith.

The bout will form part of Golden Gloves's first tournament in the year.

Kamanga views his fight on Sunday as one of the biggest of his career.

"I am excited and it's a big fight - one of my biggest fights in my career," said Kamanga the boxer who is also thrilled to appear at Emperors Palace, which is arguably the biggest boxing venue in the country.