Tiger's trainer Ncedo Cecane warns he will maul Makhense

Gauteng junior welterweight champion Jabulani Makhense has had a good run, winning all his six fights on the trot, but his bubble will burst when he squares up to Xolani "Tiger" Mcotheli on Sunday.

This warning was issued by trainer Ncedo Cecane who hones the skills of the current SA champion at the famed Eyethu Gym in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape.

Makhense from Limpopo - who is under the guidance of Sebastiaan Rothmann in Pretoria - and Mcotheli of Mthatha will fight for a vacant WBA Pan African title in the main supporting bout of Golden Gloves' tournament.

"I hear that he is undefeated in six fights and he is making his name. I wish to warn his fans that they must prepare for a loss," warned Cecane.

"Xolani will introduce this boy to boxing," he said.