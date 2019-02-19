Tiger's trainer Ncedo Cecane warns he will maul Makhense
Gauteng junior welterweight champion Jabulani Makhense has had a good run, winning all his six fights on the trot, but his bubble will burst when he squares up to Xolani "Tiger" Mcotheli on Sunday.
This warning was issued by trainer Ncedo Cecane who hones the skills of the current SA champion at the famed Eyethu Gym in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape.
Makhense from Limpopo - who is under the guidance of Sebastiaan Rothmann in Pretoria - and Mcotheli of Mthatha will fight for a vacant WBA Pan African title in the main supporting bout of Golden Gloves' tournament.
"I hear that he is undefeated in six fights and he is making his name. I wish to warn his fans that they must prepare for a loss," warned Cecane.
"Xolani will introduce this boy to boxing," he said.
"This is one fight Mcotheli will never lose. I mean Mcotheli is not only more experienced between the two but he is also superior in skills."
Mcotheli introduced himself to Gauteng boxing fans with a spirited performance when he ended the reign of Warren "The Warrior" Joubert as the national champion in April last year. He has 12 knockouts in 17 wins against four losses.
The main bout of this "Battle Station" dubbed tournament will be the IBO All Africa championship between SA super middleweight holder Rowan Campbell and Congolese Alex Kabangu.
Action will begin at 2pm.