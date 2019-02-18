DeeJay 'Bamooza' Kriel wins IBF mini flyweight title

Self-exiled South African Deejay "Bamooza" Kriel is the new IBF mini flyweight champion.

The 23-year-old former WBC International champion from Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, stopped the previously unbeaten Carlos Licona in the 12th round at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles yesterday morning.

Kriel - under the guidance of trainer Kenny Adams - becomes the second South African to hold the IBF strap, one of the four most top sanctioning bodies along WBC, WBA and WBO.

The other local fighter who holds the IBF belt is Moruti Mthalane - Kriel's former stable- mate - trained by Colin Nathan. He also holds the flyweight strap.

Kriel, whose career began under former multiple world champion Sebastiaan Rothmann before joining Nathan, improved to six stoppages in 15 wins against a draw, while Licona suffered his first loss against 14 wins.

Kriel, with face swollen from punches, dropped Licona three times in the last round - and the rest is history.