IBO Championship Committee clears Kevin Lerena of doping

Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the IBO Championship Committee over doping, and this means the 26-year-old will keep his cruiserweight belt.

This after the alleged banned substance for which he had tested positive was found to be medication prescribed for his wife.

IBO president Edward Levine told Sowetan from Miami, Florida, yesterday his organisation's Championship Committee made a ruling in favour of Lerena on Monday.

The WBC announced on Twitter in November that Lerena had returned a positive result after the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) tested him on October 18 in Johannesburg.