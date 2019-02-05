Nkululeko Mhlongo now ready to punch above his weight

Veteran boxer and current SA junior middleweight champion Nkululeko "Bull Dog"

Mhlongo says young fighters - who prefer to challenge for regional titles rather than the national belt - must be educated on the importance of being their country's champions.

Indeed, it was an honour many years back to win the Old Buck belt. In fact, it became a ruling that every local boxer would first have to be a national champion before they could think of trying their luck at world titles.

But the prestige of being a South African champion has somehow lost its esteem

because boxing authorities - especially after the birth of the SA Boxing Act of 2001 -

allowed sanctioning bodies to dictate terms in regard to the nomination of boxers to contest for their "B" grade belts.

Old-school boxers fully understood what it really meant to be an SA champion. Even television played a pivotal role in making sure that national title fights were given priority and it was for that coverage that boxers of yesteryear were known.

Boxing SA (BSA) seems to have lost the fight with broadcasters and the SA title has become secondary to regional belts.