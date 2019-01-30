Women urged to take up boxing jobs
Boxing SA has invited females to apply for the seven positions of provincial managers (formerly known as service providers), with the deadline set for next week.
"BSA promotes the participation of women in boxing and therefore females are encouraged to apply. We seek to appoint seven provincial managers," said CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka yesterday.
"The applicant must be an enthusiastic ambassador, who will routinely go beyond call of duty to ensure that boxing within his or her area of jurisdiction is optimally serviced and its stature and footprint grown, compile tournaments results and reports."
There are only five provincial managers - in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, East London, Port Elizabeth and Western Cape. Then there are two volunteers in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.
Lejaka said even the current provincial managers - Nyingwa (Gauteng), Les Andreasen (KwaZulu-Natal), Phakamile Jacobs (Eastern Cape), Mthunzi Maphithiza (Port Elizabeth) and Micky Klaas (Western Cape) have to re-apply.
Their contracts end on March 31. The closing date for application is February 8.
When the SA National Boxing Control Commission of 1954 was done away with in 2001, boxing was merged with other sporting codes that are under SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee.
It is for that reason that the sport of boxing in SA falls under the department of sports and recreation.
When Ngconde Balfour introduced Boxing SA, each province had its own male administrator.
The first and last female to occupy that position was Glory Khathi who resigned due to unforeseen reason, and was replaced by Archie Nyingwa in Gauteng.
Service providers are not employees of BSA but rather consultants.
Lejaka added that the board would hold a meeting with all boxing promoters on February 20 in Pretoria where they will discuss many issues including promoters' association.
BSA had a first female board chairperson in Muditambi Ravele before the arrival of Peter Ngatane three years ago.
The current board has two women - Zandile Kabini and Letlhogonolo Noge Tungamirai.