Women urged to take up boxing jobs

Boxing SA has invited females to apply for the seven positions of provincial managers (formerly known as service providers), with the deadline set for next week.

"BSA promotes the participation of women in boxing and therefore females are encouraged to apply. We seek to appoint seven provincial managers," said CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka yesterday.

"The applicant must be an enthusiastic ambassador, who will routinely go beyond call of duty to ensure that boxing within his or her area of jurisdiction is optimally serviced and its stature and footprint grown, compile tournaments results and reports."

There are only five provincial managers - in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, East London, Port Elizabeth and Western Cape. Then there are two volunteers in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.