Indaba to streamline Jozi boxing.

Open Boxing Clubs affiliated to any of the sub-districts in the Johannesburg Amateur Boxing Organisation (Jabo) or Soweto are invited to an "indaba" that will be hosted by the Gauteng Boxing Organisation (GBO) this weekend - says chairman Leonard Lesiba.

"As GBO, we have five districts which consist of Ekurhuleni, Northern and Western Gauteng, Sedibeng and Johannesburg. As Gauteng our problem is that we have been torn apart. Blacks, mostly from Soweto, call themselves sub-districts while on the other hand white clubs have their own," he said.

"I don't have a problem as the chairman of Gauteng that others do their own thing but I need a structure that I must communicate with, not the sub-district. What I expect from them is that they can have their own championship and Jabo do the same, but at the end of the day there must one team to the national championships.

"Sanabo [mother body] says they need one boxer per division. This message came to the province which must forward it to all districts. We cannot, logistically, have two boxers in each weight division because of the way things are happening. That is why we have called for this indaba, something that can lead us to holding an AGM."

Lesiba said the indaba, to be used to discuss the way forward, finalise and implement a recognised mother body structure of the district Jabo as required by our stakeholders - will take place at Chris Hani Sports Complex in Orange Farm on Saturday and will start at 10am.