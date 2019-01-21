Businessman opens purse for fallen boxers' dignity

Mdantsane-based businessman Theo Mvalo has heeded a humane request to financially assist the Ubuntu Boxing Fraternity (UBF) - a non-

profit organisation that assists families of boxers, especially those who can't afford to bury their loved ones.

Mvalo has offered to contribute R2,000 a month to UBF to help in its bid of assisting needy families of ex-boxers.

UBF was formed in April last year and it's headed by Lindi Memani (chairman), Xolani Srunu (vice chairman), Vuyani Mbinda (secretary), Lungiswa Ntontela (assistant), Dudu Bungu (treasurer), Vuyolomzi Mtekwane (coordinator), Luyanda Kana and Lunga Sekonyela (media liaison officers) and Pheleka Nontela as an additional member.

Memani is a retired SA and WBU mini-flyweight champion, Lungiswa and Pheleka are sisters of former SA and IBO junior bantamweight titlist Lunga Ntontela, while Bungu is the younger brother of former IBF junior featherweight holder Vuyani Bungu.

Kana is a boxing matchmaker, and Sekonyela is a retired boxer and trainer to SA junior welterweight champion Xolani Mcotheli. Mtekwane is president of the Eastern Cape Amateur Boxing Organisation (Ecabo).