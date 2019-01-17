Strong comeback vital for Budler

Defeat in boxing is normal. It happened to the some of the best sweet science practitioners of yesteryear, including Joe "Brown Bomber" Louis and Muhammad "Louisville Lip" Ali, to mention but a few.

But what matters most is the contingency plan to bring a boxer back from defeat.

Louis had been undefeated in 23 fights, before he lost to Ezzard Charles.

His handlers brought him back against a not-so-great Cesar Brion, and Louis beat him to restore his confidence, which saw him chalk up seven straight wins before he finally lost to a young Rocky Marciano in 1951.

The "Brockton Blockbuster" went on to become the greatest and retired undefeated with 49 wins.

Ali was untouchable until he met a human locomotive train in Joseph "Smokin Joe" Frazier who humbled him in their WBA and WBC heavyweight championship at Madison Square Garden on March 8 1971.