Lubisi hoping to fight his way to medical school

Boxing is historically not a sport for the academics.

But in recent years some champions including Lovemore "Black Panther" Ndou have done wonders and actually given the fistic sport a good name and respect through their academic achievements.

Ndou is not only a practising lawyer but the former two-weight world champion owns a law firm in Australia, where he has lived for 23 years.

Ukrainian former three-time heavyweight world champion Vitali "Dr Steelhammer" Klitschko is the mayor of Kiev, while WBA junior-middleweight champion Manny Pacquaio is a senator in the Philippines.

SA boxing could soon have a medical doctor. Rising star Arnel "The Hope" Lubisi from Middleburg in Mpumalanga wants to double up as medical practitioner.

The 18-year-old, who can easily be mistaken for a young Mark Breland (American former world and Olympic champion), recently passed matric.