Promoter Sandile Xaka happy to be back home

Sandile Xaka says he cannot express how grateful he is to have successfully reintroduced himself back home in Butterworth as a professional boxing promoter.

This is a dream he pursued in his adopted province, Gauteng, where he acquired the Boxing South Africa licence in 2015.

Xaka, 44, the boss of Supreme Boxing Promotion who has been living in Gauteng since 2012, staged his first boxing event at home in the Eastern Cape last weekend at Msobomvu Community Hall. He jointly staged it with Gauteng-based female promoter Shereen Hunter of Unleashed Combat Sport.

"All went well," said Xaka, who did not get caught in the bright city lights of Jozi.

"The attendance was good and the boxers kept people on their toes, especially the girls."

He was referring to BSA 2017 female prospect of the year Smangele "Smash" Hadebe and Ndobayini Kolosa.

Hadebe beat current SA junior flyweight champion Nozwelethu Mathonsi in their non-title fight by a TKO in the second round while Kolosa, the SA lightweight champion, outpointed Sthandiwe Ngcobo over four rounds.

"I want to thank everyone who played a role in making sure that the tournament becames a success."

Xaka said Clement "Slow" Kamanga fought very well considering that he went to the scales four times as he had weight problems.

"That drained his energy, but he fought his heart out and won on points against Lukhanyo Kaptein in eight rounds of their junior welterweight fight," said Xaka about the boxer who trains together with Hadebe and Kholosa under the guidance of Lionel Hunter at Booysens Boxing Gym.

"One of the local bouts - a four rounder between Hlanga Khanzi and Asino Joseph was very exciting.

"Butterworth boxers are not well prepared and they have no equipment. They only have a pair gloves and one punching bag. I've got to do something to assist them," said Xaka. He also said action began just after 2pm.