How Vetyeka's Super title went unnoticed

History was made in South African professional boxing on this day in 2013 when unheralded pugilist Simpiwe "V12" Vetyeka became the first local boxer to win the Super belt.

Not only did he dethrone Indonesian icon Chris John, but he also ended his illustrious career after stopping him in the sixth round for the WBA Super featherweight strap in Australia.

John was bidding for the eighth defence of the Super belt he won in 2009. He had been undefeated in 51 bouts.

Vetyeka's win made him the scourge of Indonesian boxing after that bout because he had previously stopped Daud Yordan earlier in the year for the IBO strap.