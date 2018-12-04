Ndou to fight from outside ring

Retired former IBF junior welterweight and IBO welterweight boxing champion and now practicing lawyer Lovemore "Black Panther" Ndou and his brother Ruddock have been appointed to the board of the Australia-based World Boxing Foundation (WBF).

Ndou - who has his own law firm in Australia, his adopted home - will serve as an attorney for the WBF, whose president is Mick Croucher.

Based in Polokwane, Ruddock - an outstanding amateur boxer - will be WBF fight commissioner in Africa.

"Yes, it's true that I have been appointed as the attorney for the WBF," confirmed Ndou yesterday. "My younger brother - who retired with seven fights and worked with me as a mentor and assistant trainer - will be heavily involved with the WBF.

"He and I are currently planning to build a boxing gym in the Limpopo area in honour of a great man, William Madzivhandila, a former boxing promoter who helped us throughout our amateur careers."

Ruddock worked in Lovemore's corner during most of his world title fights including the WBC Silver junior middleweight bout which Ndou lost to Saul Canelo Alvarez in Mexico.