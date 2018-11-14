Blast from the past gets top recognition

SA's internationally acclaimed boxing official Stanley Christodoulou and flamboyant accomplished trainer, the late Nick Durandt, were honoured with the Steve Tshwete Lifetime Achievement awards during the 13th edition of the annual SA Sports Awards in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

The 74-year-old Christodoulou and Durandt (who died last year aged 53) dedicated their lives to making a difference to the South African boxing.

They were honoured by sport minister Thokozile Xasa at Pacofs Hall.

Christodoulou is the only referee in the world to have refereed in all boxing's 17 weight divisions during world titles in more than 40 countries.

He is the third to have overseen more than 100 world title bouts.

His first world title fight assignment as a middleman was in 1973 - the WBA bantamweight title featuring local hero Arnold Taylor against Mexican Romeo Anaya at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg.

Christodoulou - who was inducted into the inter-national hall of fame in Canastota, New York in 2004 - currently works as fight supervisor in WBA-sanctioned bouts.

He is a member of the WBA inter-national officials committee, and in 1980 was named the WBA's referee of the year.