Blast from the past gets top recognition
SA's internationally acclaimed boxing official Stanley Christodoulou and flamboyant accomplished trainer, the late Nick Durandt, were honoured with the Steve Tshwete Lifetime Achievement awards during the 13th edition of the annual SA Sports Awards in Bloemfontein on Sunday.
The 74-year-old Christodoulou and Durandt (who died last year aged 53) dedicated their lives to making a difference to the South African boxing.
They were honoured by sport minister Thokozile Xasa at Pacofs Hall.
Christodoulou is the only referee in the world to have refereed in all boxing's 17 weight divisions during world titles in more than 40 countries.
He is the third to have overseen more than 100 world title bouts.
His first world title fight assignment as a middleman was in 1973 - the WBA bantamweight title featuring local hero Arnold Taylor against Mexican Romeo Anaya at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg.
Christodoulou - who was inducted into the inter-national hall of fame in Canastota, New York in 2004 - currently works as fight supervisor in WBA-sanctioned bouts.
He is a member of the WBA inter-national officials committee, and in 1980 was named the WBA's referee of the year.
On the other hand, Durandt produced 95 SA champions in all 17 weight divisions - 38 world champions and 27 international champions through the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO organisations.
He produced SA's first WBC champion when Thulani "Sugar Boy" Malinga ended the reign of Briton legend Nigel "Dark Destroyer" Benn as the super middleweight champion. The fight took place in front of 65000 vociferous English fans at Telewest Casino in Newcastle on March 2 1996.
Durandt was also the first boxing trainer in history to have his boxers opposing each other in a world title fight.
That was when Malcolm Klassen flattened Cassius Baloyi in seven rounds for the IBF junior lightweight title in Mafikeng on April 18 2009.
Durandt was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award in 2016 by then sport minister Fikile Mbalula.