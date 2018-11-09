Bad luck doesn't shake Siliga's faith

Justice "Venda Viper" Siliga unleashed the unknown side of him - Christianity - when asked about how he felt after his WBA Pan African heavyweight championship with Flo "Demolition Man" Simba was called off on the 11th hour last week.

"I pray a living God who does not negotiate with anybody when He is at work. He is the man of seasons and I believe that when He has bigger plans in store for you, He takes you through hard times just to test your faith in Him," said Siliga yesterday.

Last week's proposed and actually signed fight with Simba was the fourth to be cancelled this year. Siliga - who was to make his debut under new trainer Alan Toweel Junior - last fought on October 6 last year.