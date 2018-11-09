Bad luck doesn't shake Siliga's faith
Justice "Venda Viper" Siliga unleashed the unknown side of him - Christianity - when asked about how he felt after his WBA Pan African heavyweight championship with Flo "Demolition Man" Simba was called off on the 11th hour last week.
"I pray a living God who does not negotiate with anybody when He is at work. He is the man of seasons and I believe that when He has bigger plans in store for you, He takes you through hard times just to test your faith in Him," said Siliga yesterday.
Last week's proposed and actually signed fight with Simba was the fourth to be cancelled this year. Siliga - who was to make his debut under new trainer Alan Toweel Junior - last fought on October 6 last year.
"I was sure that it will go ahead and I was also sure of victory so that I am crowned but God had His plans. You asked me a question about witchcraft, suggesting that maybe it could be that I am under a spell. Look, those things are there and you cannot turn a blind eye on them but I believe in superior power that is God."
Simba could not get clearance from Boxing SA (BSA).
Apparently, he failed to follow a strict medical route from BSA medical committee which was aimed at monitoring his type-1 diabetes.
BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka said BSA has an obligation to ensure the safety of boxers who participate in their events.
"It's been a tough year really for me with all these cancellations," said the 31-year-old supremely built Siliga. "But I am a strong boy physically and mentally."