Wider scope for boxing licences

Not only will licensing applications and renewals open from November 19 until February 28 next year, but doors have also been opened for non-citizens.

This is thanks to the Boxing SA board, which took this decision at its mid-term strategic review session last month.

"The scope of licensees has been extended to include non-citizens, permanent residents and asylum seekers who have permits. They will, however have to comply with the applicable criteria, which will be publicised. Further details about the licensing process and improved applicable criteria per category will be publicised on the BSA website next week," said BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka.

He said BSA's reflection from their review session told a story of an unfolding journey towards a set horizon.

"The assessment showed episodes of downward slides coupled with surges through flat and fast terrains where milestones were reached even ahead of schedule. Be that as it may, this remains an unfolding story of a journey in motion... the unfolding journey to recovery," he said.