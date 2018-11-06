Wider scope for boxing licences
Not only will licensing applications and renewals open from November 19 until February 28 next year, but doors have also been opened for non-citizens.
This is thanks to the Boxing SA board, which took this decision at its mid-term strategic review session last month.
"The scope of licensees has been extended to include non-citizens, permanent residents and asylum seekers who have permits. They will, however have to comply with the applicable criteria, which will be publicised. Further details about the licensing process and improved applicable criteria per category will be publicised on the BSA website next week," said BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka.
He said BSA's reflection from their review session told a story of an unfolding journey towards a set horizon.
"The assessment showed episodes of downward slides coupled with surges through flat and fast terrains where milestones were reached even ahead of schedule. Be that as it may, this remains an unfolding story of a journey in motion... the unfolding journey to recovery," he said.
"Newly designed BSA championship belts have been approved and will be launched before the end of the year. Boxing awards will take place next year between March and April. The period under review for the SA Boxing Awards has been extended to December 31 and call for nominations will open from December 1 until January 31.
"But the thorny of the purse monies still stands. Where purse money is not paid at least 14 days before a tournament, such tournament shall be automatically cancelled," he said straight up.
Regarding revenue generation, Lejaka said: "There is a lot of revenue which is currently being owed to BSA by its licensees, more especially promoters. We are glad that our promoters have now began the process of clearing their dues. We are pleased that this was achieved through internal mechanisms and dialogue."
Lejaka pleaded with licensees to vote for WBO bantamweight champion Zolani "Last Born" Tete, who is facing fierce competition in the SA Sport Awards People's Choice of the Year 2018 category.
The ceremony will take place in Mangaung, Free State, on Sunday.