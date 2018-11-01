Boxing SA refuses to clear Simba

Boxing SA (BSA) has an obligation, legal duty and moral duty to ensure the safety of boxers who participate in events sanctioned by the governing body.

This duty of care also extends to medical consideration and, until BSA is adequately assured of the medical safety of Flo "Demolition Man" Simba, it will not be able to issue any approval.

This was the response by BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka to Simba's legal representatives who wanted clarity from the body's failure to clear their client to fight.

This means that legally, Simba will not go ahead with the fight against Justice "Venda Viper" Siliga in Swaziland on Friday night.

Simba was to oppose Siliga for a WBA Pan African vacant title.

Acting on the advice of doctor Stephen Selepe, the head of BSA's medical commission, the body turned down Simba's clearance because Selepe said the boxer was not fit medically.

Simba's lawyers response in a letter to BSA read: "Dr Selepe's decision is arbitrary with no foundation, particularly as Dr Selepe did not examine our client, nor are we aware on what basis Dr Selepe has come to the conclusion that our client is medically unfit to fight on November 2.

"Should Dr Selepe not immediately provide valid and legitimate reasons for his decision that our client is not medically fit to fight on 2 November 2018, our client's rights to proceed with legal action remain strictly reserved."