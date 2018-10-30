'Demolition Man' to tame 'Venda Viper'

Justice "Venda Viper" Siliga finds himself in a wrong boxing stable of trainer Alan Toweel Junior, warns Congolese boxing manager Patrick Bonyeme, whose charge Flo "Demolition Man" Simba will oppose Siliga on Friday.

They meet in a vacant WBA Pan African heavyweight title fight in Swaziland.

"We have already beaten two of Alan's boxers - Leron Myles and Mark Farah - and we are going to do it again on Friday," said Bonyeme yesterday.

His boxer Jackson Masamba knocked out Myles in round four in July, while Bouckson Bokasa handed Farah his first defeat, after five straight wins and a draw, on September 2.

"Justice will be our next victim from the same stable," said Bonyeme.

"Alan Toweel threw in the towel in both his boxers' losses. I think he must change his surname because he will be forced to throw in the towel again on Friday. I am going to give him a Congolese surname after Friday.

"There will be no time to dream. Justice has not fought against anybody. He fought a 40-year-old Osborne Machimana and still he could not beat him."