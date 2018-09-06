Tete’s new wheels may drive him to greater heights

WBO bantamweight champion Zolani "Last Born" Tete was yesterday presented with a top-of-the-range Mercedes Benz AMG C43 by Mercedes Benz SA in East London.

Tete will represent South Africa in the second instalment of the bantamweight World Boxing Super Series which begins later this month.

He said: "I am so happy. I am even more motivated going into the World Boxing Series."

Tete could be headed for the biggest payday of his life after he was included in the series that reportedly pays about $50-million (about R757-million).