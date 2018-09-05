Komanisi rings final bell on glittering boxing career

Former SA and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) featherweight champ Lusanda "Mexican" Komanisi finally drew the curtain on his glittering career that began in 2007.

This after he slipped to a second successive defeat - a knockout at the hands of Michael "Pronto" Mokoena at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni on Saturday.

Komanisi, a talented and solid boxer from Mdantsane, was knocked out in 48 seconds of the fourth round by the man he had floored in the first.

He has been a successful boxer, winning his fights with ease until he met Jhack Tepora for the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Intercontinental featherweight title on September 29 last year.

The Filipino knocked him badly in round two.

His return to the ring last week was a scary one, especially after being knocked out by a non-puncher.

Komanisi went down like a pack of cards. He got up but his legs were still wobbly and referee Jaap van Niewenhuizen rightly stopped the fight.

"I am done with boxing," Komanisi said yesterday. "I am still young [at 28] and there are lots of things that I can still do.

"I've had a great career. I have been a provincial champion, SA and IBO champion. What more can I ask for?"

The humble-mannered former boxer added: "I started boxing from flyweights up. If I stay longer, I will just be there to take lots of punishment.

"I also no longer have that hunger and when that is missing from you as a fighter, it is time to quit."

He had Brendon Katz - a former mixed martial arts fighter - in his corner last week, when he seemed to be heading for an early night. He pushed Mokoena back with head and body blows but things turned in a split second when Mokoena landed combinations to the head.

The rest was history.

Komanisi had 21 wins, 18 by knockout, against five losses.