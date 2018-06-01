Lerena must knock Golovashchenko out

Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena will be best advised to knock the hell out of Roman Golovashchenko to retain his IBO cruiserweight belt in their championship fight in Azerbaijan, Eastern Europe, tomorrow.

That is because winning by a knockout outside your country discounts the possibility of falling victim to a home-town decision.

The glimmer of hope for Lerena is the fact that his bout against the highly rated Ukrainian will take place in a neutral country.

The IBO also appointed officials from neutral countries. The referee will be Terry O'Connor from the UK. His countryman Dave Parris and Italians Matteo Montella and Giulios Piras will be judges.

The fight will be Lerena's second outside South Africa.