Odds stacked against Budler

Odds are stacked heavily against Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler in his challenge for the IBF, WBA Super and the Ring Magazine belts in Japan on Sunday.

Budler will face local hero Ryoichi Taguchi who is itching closer to the record of his countryman Yoko Gushiken who is the most successful world champion from that country.

Taguchi's WBA Super title will be on the line for the eighth time, and the boxer will also be bidding for the first defence of both the IBF and Ring Magazine belts.

Budler suffered a controversial split points loss to then IBF junior flyweight champion Milan Melindo who enjoyed territorial advantage in the Philippines. Melindo eventually lost that title to Taguchi in Japan last May.

The IBF had already made a ruling, after a protest by Budler's management, that the winner must defend against the South African.

Budler, who turns 30 today, described Taguchi as being strong and bigger than him, adding that his opponent also hits hard. "He will also be fighting at home but I am up to the task," vowed Budler.

Victory will see him become the first local boxer under the new SA Boxing Act of 2001 to win the Ring Magazine belt.