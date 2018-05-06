Newly crowned Gauteng cruiserweight champion Akani "Prime" Phuzi's second round stunning knockout of Chris "The Wolf" Thompson has earned him respect and admiration from the boxing fraternity‚ including current International Boxing Organisation cruiserweight champion Kevin "Ko Kid" Lerena.

Lerena says he wouldn’t mind working out with Phuzi after he demonstrated good power in knocking out Thompson in their eagerly awaited rematch.

"I like Akani and Thompson too‚” Lerena remarked about the new boys on the cruiserweight block.

“If Chris learns from his mistakes‚ he can get back.

"He’s a decent fighter with a great physical structure. The loss needn’t be the end of the road."

Phuzi from Limpopo is trained in Linden‚ Johannesburg‚ by Alan Toweel Junior.

The 23 year old boxer - who spent 14 years in the amateur ranks before turning professional last year - remains undefeated in four fights with three knockouts.

He is already rated No 4 locally and the title is held by Lerena's stable-mate Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu. Thompson - whose promising career is guided by trainer Gert Strydom - is rated No 5.

With a little more than a month to go‚ Lerena is itching to get back into the ring and he knows that big opportunities await as long as he keeps winning.

Lerena gets back to serious business this week after an injury setback.

The supremely built left hander‚ whose growing career is guided by both trainer Peter Smith and veteran promoter Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves‚ begins sparring for the second defence of his IBO belt in Azerbaijan on June 2.

Lerena - who is now the biggest draw card at Emperors Palace - will defend against Roman Golovashchenko.

Lerena - who won the belt in Kempton Park against France based Congolese Youri Kayembre Kalenga on September 9 last year - was thrown off track after a nasty case of bursitis in his elbow.

But he has been given the all-clear to resume full training.

Not that he has slacked off.

Recent weeks have seen him get stuck into base training‚ working on game plans‚ skills and plenty of cardio work‚ ensuring he’ll be fitter than ever for his fight against Golovashchenko.

"The injury responded well and I’m not uncomfortable at all‚" he said.

"I’ve felt good on the heavy bag‚ but I guess the real test will come during sparring.”

Despite a dearth of top-quality cruiserweights to work with‚ Smith has lined up a couple of strong Congolese fighters and has also reached out to SA-based Ukrainian Vlad Sirenko who trains with SA heavyweight champion Ruann "Giant King" Visser at his gym in Meyerton.

Visser and Sirenko are trained by veteran American James Ali Bashir who was part of the camp of both Wladmir and Vitali Klitschko of Ukraine.