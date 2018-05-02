Dee 'Bamooza' Jay Kriel buzzing and ready for next bout

World Boxing Council (WBC) International mini flyweight champion Dee "Bamooza" Jay Kriel is buzzing not just because he has a major fight lined up for Emperors Palace next month but because of the experience has gained from a two-week stay in Las Vegas where he trained in the state-of-the-art gym of Floyd Mayweather Junior.

The trip was made possible by Kriel's sponsors, Eastern Hydraulics - who stumped up the cash. The likeable 22 year old youngster - who is rated No 8 by the WBC and WBO and 11th by the WBA - worked under the watchful eye of veteran trainer Kenny Adams - who is well known here - having worked with Jan "Kid Gavilan" Bergman.

The 77 year old Adams - who was inducted to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2010 - is the first African-American to be selected as head coach of the American national boxing team.

Adams trained 26 world champions, four Olympians and a total of 56 boxers who became world champions. The list includes Diego "Chico" Corrales, Freddie "Lil Hagler" Norwood, Kennedy "King" McKinney, Michael "Second To" Nunn, Johnny "Mi Vida Loca" Tapia, Samuel "The Nigerian Nightmare" Peter and Cory "Next Generation" Spinks.

Adams also trained notable boxers, Evander "Real Deal" Holyfield, Riddick "Big Daddy" Bowe, Roy "Junior" Jones and Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whittaker. "It was very cool," said 22 year old Kriel who is gradually making a name for himself in the smallest of the 17 weight boxing division.

"I was in the Mayweather gym every day and met guys like Hasim Rahman, Jessie Vargs, Andrew Tabiti and Jacob "Stich" Duran (the legendary cutman," said Kriel.

"I learned many new power techniques, improved foot work skills and how to hit harder techniques. I hope to exploit them when I am in action at Emperors Palace on June 23."

Golden Gloves will confirm the name of Kriels' opponent in a media briefing today.

Kriel - who has chalked up 14 wins in 16 bouts - is understood to be sparring with former multiple world champion Hekkie "Hexcutioner" Budler who has a major bout against WBA and IBF junior flyweight champion Ryoichi Taguchi in Japan on May 20.

The winner of that bout will walk away with the Ring Magazine belt. Budler is rated No 6 by the Ring Magazine.

Kriel and Budler are stable-mates at the HotBox Gym of trainer Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan.