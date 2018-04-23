Poor Narvaez 'stole' purse by fighting magical Tete

Stan Christodoulou was not everybody's cup of coffee during his reign as the boss of South African boxing because he took no nonsense.

A boxer like Omar Andres Narvaez would have gone back home to Argentina without being paid even a cent of what he signed for to challenge WBO bantamweight champion Zolani "Last Born" Tete on Saturday night.

Simply put, he did not earn his purse money, therefore, he deserves absolutely nothing.

Some sparring sessions would have been far better than what took place in the second defence of his title.

The truth is, Narvaez is 42 years old and has reached the end of the road. The former two-time champion did not even try, and failed in the process to demonstrate that he is still very much alive.