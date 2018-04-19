Nqothole fired up for six-rounder

Top junior bantamweight contender Sikho "Sequence" Nqothole returns to action on Sunday after dispatching Lemohang Mapitsi in less than a minute of their six-rounder in Swaziland last month.

Mapitsi went into that bout in Mbabane boasting a four-fight winning streak. The SA-based Lesotho national, who is trained by Lucky and Lehlohonolo Ramagole in Orlando, Soweto, found Nqothole uncompromising.

Nqothole, who hails from Umtata, will take on Namibian Immanuel Joseph over six rounds on Sunday.

Their bout will form part of the programme of Supreme Boxing Promotions' bill at Blairgowrie Recreation Hall in Randburg. Joseph has not lost a match since 2014.

After losing his first two fights in that year, he went on to chalk up nine straight wins, four by the short route.