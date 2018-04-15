WBO bantamweight boxing champion Zolani "Last Born" Tete is well aware that he will have to be on top of his game when he faces vastly experienced former world champion Omar Andres Narvaez at SSE Arena in Belfast‚ Northern Ireland‚ on Saturday.

But the explosive knockout artist from Mdantsane‚ Eastern Cape‚ said he cannot afford to falter against Narvaez as a defeat would have severe consequences on his future.

Tete went to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's home in Soweto to pay his respects on Friday and then boarded a flight to Northern Ireland afterwards.

Tete‚ members of his camp (trainers) Loyiso Mtya‚ Zolile Tete and Phumzile Mathyila‚ his manager Mlandeli Tengimfene and many other boxers‚ including BSA chairman Peter Ngatane‚ CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka‚ CFO Thabang Moses and Gauteng provincial manager Archie Nyingwa laid wreaths.

"This is a spiritual upliftment for going to the home of such an icon before I fly out to represent my country in Northern Ireland‚" said Tete.

"I am here to draw strength and borrow the courage from Mama."

Tete said he cannot afford to lose the fight as he has numerous plans in the pipeline that would be unravelled by a defeat to Narvaez.

"The guy (Narvaez) has so much experience‚ and that I cannot take away from him‚" he said.

"But there is just so much in the pipeline for me after this fight.