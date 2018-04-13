Azinga Fuzile a new threat to lightweight division champs
The reign of recently crowned WBF and WBO Africa lightweight champs Xolisani Ndongeni and Simpiwe "V12" Vetyeka could be short-lived.
That is because former SA, WBC Youth and IBF Continental Africa featherweight champion Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile is challenging all lightweight champions.
His trainer Mzamo "Chief" Njekanye told Sowetan yesterday that the 21-year-old left-hander from Duncan Village has moved up to the lightweight division.
"The boy is growing. We decided to move straight to the lightweights because there is no real competition in the junior lightweights. So we are calling on all champions to avail themselves," said Njekanye.
Fuzile failed to make the weight limit for the defence of his IBF Continental Africa
title last weekend.
He forfeited the belt but still knocked Namibian Immanuel Andeleki in the first round at Orient Theatre last Sunday.
The victory was Fuzile's 10th in as many fights. He was supposed to oppose Lerato "Lights Out" Dlamini in the final of Golden Gloves Featherweight Super Four in September.
But Fuzile's failure to make featherweight limit and the announcement that he has moved up to the lightweight suggests he will no longer be part of that two-legged series.
Meanwhile, departed former SA lightweight and junior welterweight champion Norman "Pangaman" Sekgapane, 70, will be buried at Makgogwane village near Mahikeng, North West, tomorrow (7am).
He died at last Sunday.