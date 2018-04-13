Azinga Fuzile a new threat to lightweight division champs

The reign of recently crowned WBF and WBO Africa lightweight champs Xolisani Ndongeni and Simpiwe "V12" Vetyeka could be short-lived.

That is because former SA, WBC Youth and IBF Continental Africa featherweight champion Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile is challenging all lightweight champions.

His trainer Mzamo "Chief" Njekanye told Sowetan yesterday that the 21-year-old left-hander from Duncan Village has moved up to the lightweight division.

"The boy is growing. We decided to move straight to the lightweights because there is no real competition in the junior lightweights. So we are calling on all champions to avail themselves," said Njekanye.

Fuzile failed to make the weight limit for the defence of his IBF Continental Africa

title last weekend.