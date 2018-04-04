Champion Van Rooyen gets two-year doping ban

South African middleweight champion Barend van Rooyen has been banned for two years from active professional boxing by the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAids), Boxing SA chief operations officer Cindy Nkomo has announced.

SAids announced that the ban on 40-year-old Van Rooyen is effective from January this year to February 17 2020.

"He has the option to appeal the sanction within 21 calendar days after receipt of the written notification of the SAids decision. The notification was sent to van Rooyen today," said Nkomo yesterday.

"We as BSA will obviously want a boxer to exercise all the remedial action available to him and therefore as a precaution, we will wait until the 21 days has lapsed before beginning the process of declaring the SA title vacant."

Van Rooyen tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide and its metabolites, as well as chlorothiazide. Samples of his urine were taken after he had won the vacant SA title against Yanga Phethani on December 12.