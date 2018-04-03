No Easter break for top boxers
There was no Easter holidays for boxers Xolisani Ndongeni, Simpiwe Vetyeka, Thompson Mokwana, Sydney Maluleke, Lerato Dlamini, Azinga Fuzile, Warren Joubert, Xolani Mcotheli and Thato Bonokoane.
The group was shaping up for their title fights in the coming weekend of a boxing bonanza. Their championship fights in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape are career defining bouts.
While the future will be bright for the victors, losers may be relegated to scrapheap.
But what is crucial for boxers is to watch what they eat, stay in shape and keep up with the demands of training.
Vetyeka and Joubert will have to fight until the bitter end because they are nearing 40. They are both 37.
Ndongeni meets Namibian Abraham Ndauendapo for the WBF lightweight title in the main bout of the TLB Promotions bill in Pretoria on Friday night.
Joubert will challenge Mcotheli for the SA junior welterweight while Vetyeka will oppose Mokwana for the vacant WBO Africa lightweight title in the Xaba Boxing Promotions card at East London's Orient Theatre also on Friday.
Then on Saturday evening, Bonokoane will risk his WBF All-Africa junior featherweight title against Peter Pambeni in Team Dida's tournament at the Kagiso Memorial Hall.
On Sunday afternoon Dlamini and Maluleka will headline the Golden Gloves bill at Emperors Palace for the vacant WBC International featherweight belt, while IBF Continental African featherweight champion Fuzile will put his belt on the line against Namibian Immanuel Andeleki in the main bout of Rumble Africa's tournament at Orient Theatre.