No Easter break for top boxers

There was no Easter holidays for boxers Xolisani Ndongeni, Simpiwe Vetyeka, Thompson Mokwana, Sydney Maluleke, Lerato Dlamini, Azinga Fuzile, Warren Joubert, Xolani Mcotheli and Thato Bonokoane.

The group was shaping up for their title fights in the coming weekend of a boxing bonanza. Their championship fights in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape are career defining bouts.

While the future will be bright for the victors, losers may be relegated to scrapheap.

But what is crucial for boxers is to watch what they eat, stay in shape and keep up with the demands of training.

Vetyeka and Joubert will have to fight until the bitter end because they are nearing 40. They are both 37.