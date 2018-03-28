Fuzile cleared to go back to the ring
Sensational WBC Youth and IBF Africa Continental featherweight champion Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile has been cleared to resume his blossoming
boxing career.
Fuzile will defend his IBF Continental title against Namibian Immanuel "Engel" Andeleki at Orient Theatre on April 8. The bout will headline a 10-bout bill that will be staged by Fuzile's promoter Thembalethu "Terrible Terries" Ntutu of
Rumble Africa Promotions.
"A neurosurgeon in the Eastern Cape has cleared Azinga to fight professionally," said chairman of BSA's medical commission Dr Stephen Selepe.
Golden Gloves promoter Rodney Berman announced in his company's website some time back that he had decided to replace Fuzile with Sydney Maluleke to face Lerato Dlamini for the vacant WBC International title fight at Emperors Palace on April 8.
This was because Fuzile had medical complications, he said. "The priority was Azinga's health. I got a call last week that he has been cleared to fight and I am delighted. Azinga is a terrific talent, so I am thrilled he'll be back to box."
Regarding the final of his Super Four between Dlamini and Fuzile, Berman said: "It could now take place on September 1."
Ntutu added: "All what was said about Fuzile was a blatant lie intended to destroy the young man.
"If there was a medical condition - as it was reported that it was discovered before he fought and stopped Tshifhiwa Munyai in round three on
October 21 - why then did they allow that fight to go ahead?"