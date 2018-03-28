Fuzile cleared to go back to the ring

Sensational WBC Youth and IBF Africa Continental featherweight champion Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile has been cleared to resume his blossoming

boxing career.

Fuzile will defend his IBF Continental title against Namibian Immanuel "Engel" Andeleki at Orient Theatre on April 8. The bout will headline a 10-bout bill that will be staged by Fuzile's promoter Thembalethu "Terrible Terries" Ntutu of

Rumble Africa Promotions.

"A neurosurgeon in the Eastern Cape has cleared Azinga to fight professionally," said chairman of BSA's medical commission Dr Stephen Selepe.

Golden Gloves promoter Rodney Berman announced in his company's website some time back that he had decided to replace Fuzile with Sydney Maluleke to face Lerato Dlamini for the vacant WBC International title fight at Emperors Palace on April 8.