Gloves off as Thobela warns TLB

Dingaan Thobela yesterday made a harsh noise when he accused TLB Promotion owners of continuing to use his name in a boxing consortium he was no longer part of.

TLB was launched last year and it was announced that Thobela was part of the group.

Other members are Lehlohonolo Ledwaba and Jan Bergman.

But is has emerged that Joyce Kungwane and Doctor Chris Ntepo are the founder members.

It has also been revealed that the name - TLB - has nothing to do with the three boxers' last names.

Ledwaba said the name had already been decided by Kungwane and Ntepo long before Ledwaba, Thobela and Bergman joined the group.

Ledwaba said he was invited by Kungwane to be part of it and he then extended the invite to Thobela and Bergman.

Ledwaba, Bergman, Kungwane and Ntepo announced at a press briefing last week that they would stage their first tournament at Times Square in Pretoria next week Friday (April 6). Thobela did not attend the briefing.

He then called Sowetan yesterday and accused the directors of continuing to use his name when he was no longer part of the consortium.

Thobela said he tendered his resignation in November.