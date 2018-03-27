Gloves off as Thobela warns TLB
Dingaan Thobela yesterday made a harsh noise when he accused TLB Promotion owners of continuing to use his name in a boxing consortium he was no longer part of.
TLB was launched last year and it was announced that Thobela was part of the group.
Other members are Lehlohonolo Ledwaba and Jan Bergman.
But is has emerged that Joyce Kungwane and Doctor Chris Ntepo are the founder members.
It has also been revealed that the name - TLB - has nothing to do with the three boxers' last names.
Ledwaba said the name had already been decided by Kungwane and Ntepo long before Ledwaba, Thobela and Bergman joined the group.
Ledwaba said he was invited by Kungwane to be part of it and he then extended the invite to Thobela and Bergman.
Ledwaba, Bergman, Kungwane and Ntepo announced at a press briefing last week that they would stage their first tournament at Times Square in Pretoria next week Friday (April 6). Thobela did not attend the briefing.
He then called Sowetan yesterday and accused the directors of continuing to use his name when he was no longer part of the consortium.
Thobela said he tendered his resignation in November.
"Find out from Ledwaba what does T stand for in TLB. I also wonder who signed BSA's contracts with boxers who will fight in their tournament because I did not as the licence holder," he said.
"Ledwaba asked for the copy of my ID so that they deal with the issue black on white. I did that but clearly he did nothing about it because the name still stands as TLB. Maybe I must go the legal route."
Ledwaba said: "Dingaan is indeed the title holder while we are waiting for Cipro [Companies and Intellectual Property Registration Office] regarding the letter we wrote to them advising about his resignation from the company.
"We are going to remove Dingaan in all our papers but on our pace because right now our focus is on our upcoming tournament. We've announced publicly that he is no longer part of the consortium. In fact, by the time our tournament takes place, Dingaan's name will be long removed from our consortium.
"Like I said, even if he goes, the name [TLB] will remain because our last names have nothing to do with it."