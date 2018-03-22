Trio of SA boxing greats finally host first tourney

Finally TLB Promotions, the consortium of celebrated former world boxing champions, will stage its maiden tourney on April 6.

Dingaan "The Rose" Thobela, Lehlohonolo "Hands of Stone" Ledwaba and Jan "Kid Gavilan" Bergman launched TLB - derived from their last names - last year.

These greats have partnered with Dr Chris Ntepo, while Joyce Kungwane is the public relations manager.

Ledwaba confirmed that they will introduce themselves to the boxing public as promoters with an eight-bout card dubbed "Night with the Legends" at Time Square in Pretoria.

Topping their bill will be the vacant WBF lightweight championship bout between Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni and Namibia's Abraham Ndaendopa.

SA junior welterweight champion Xolani "Tiger" Mcotheli will put his title on the line against Warren "The Warrior" Joubert.

Gauteng lightweight champion Michael Mokoena will risk his title against Marcus Lebogo, while Bonita van Jaarsveld and Sthandiwe Ngcobo will represent women in their lightweight six-rounder.

"This is a do-or-die for us after our tournament failed to take place in December," said Ledwaba. "We left no stone unturned this time and we were fortunate that trainer Sean Smith gave us his boxer Ndongeni. The fight could pave the way for a brighter future for Ndongeni."

Bergman added: "This is exciting for us, that our tournament will finally take place. Our mission is to groom future world champions."

Kungwane said: "I have also made sure that women are not left out. We are looking at featuring more female bouts in the near future."