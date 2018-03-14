Chilemba impresses his trainer
Isaac "Golden boy" Chilemba left a big impression on retired American boxer Roy Jones jnr in the week the two spent together in Australia.
Chilemba will take on Blake Caparello for both the WBA Oceania and WBC International titles at the Melbourne Pavilion in Flemingo on Friday.
Jones jnr was a six-time world champion in four weight classes.
The 49-year-old - who is also a commentator, rapper and actor - is considered by many to be one of the best boxers of all time pound-for-pound.
Jones is now also a boxing trainer, and Chilemba is one of his charges.
Speaking from Australia yesterday, Jones said: "Isaac looks very good and really sharp. I am very happy to see him using his legs around the ring.
"He sparred last Saturday and I liked what I saw in sparring. We must just keep that mentality and take it to the ring and we will have no problems."
Chilemba, 30, knows what to expect from Caparello because he assisted him with sparring when the Australian boxer was preparing to fight for the WBA Oceania title, a bout he won with a sixth-round stoppage of Jordan Tai in July last year.
"I am still fighting and sharing the dream.
"My elbow is good now after surgery. I had a year off and I am good to go," said Chilemba.
"I know what to expect from Caparello. I will give it my all, so expect me to come back a champion."
Chilemba returns to action after a year of inactivity that was caused by the injury to his elbow.
That injury forced him to quit in the eighth round against Oleksandr Gvodzdyk when they fought for the North American Boxing Federation cruiserweight belt in Las Vegas on November 2016.
"This is a great opportunity for Isaac," said Chilemba's manager Jodi Solomon.
"What makes me nervous is the judging [panel] but Isaac trained very hard. We are looking forward to the fight."
Chilemba has 24 wins in 31 bouts, while Caparello has won 26 of his 29 fights.