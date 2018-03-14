Chilemba impresses his trainer

Isaac "Golden boy" Chilemba left a big impression on retired American boxer Roy Jones jnr in the week the two spent together in Australia.

Chilemba will take on Blake Caparello for both the WBA Oceania and WBC International titles at the Melbourne Pavilion in Flemingo on Friday.

Jones jnr was a six-time world champion in four weight classes.

The 49-year-old - who is also a commentator, rapper and actor - is considered by many to be one of the best boxers of all time pound-for-pound.

Jones is now also a boxing trainer, and Chilemba is one of his charges.

Speaking from Australia yesterday, Jones said: "Isaac looks very good and really sharp. I am very happy to see him using his legs around the ring.