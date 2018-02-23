Hadebe plans smash 'n grab

Heavyweight king Machimana defends against novice Visser.

Gabisile "Simply the Best" Tshabalala is the hot favourite to overwhelm Smangele "Smash" Hadebe in their non-title bout but trainer Themba Zulu has warned that Hadebe could upset the bookies, especially if Tshabalala relies solely on her longevity.

Tshabalala is the former SA and WBF junior featherweight world champion who has chalked up 10 wins from 13 fights in a career spanning seven years.

Hadebe has been around since last year and has recorded three wins, a loss and a draw.

Their clash will take place at Emerald Casino in Vanderbijlpark tonight.

Zulu warned: "It takes one punch to either make or break a boxer. I know Gabisile very well; she grew up as a fighter right in front of me and I respect her. But I can assure fans that we will go out there to compete and anything can happen."