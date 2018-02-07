Maemu earmarked for actual WBA title

Gauteng boxing trainer Alan Toweel Junior's master-plan is to get his charge Rofhiwa "War Child" Maemu to fight for the WBA featherweight title.

Maemu, who hails from Venda but is based in Soweto, holds the same organisation's regional title - the Pan African belt - which he won in October.

He is yet to get recognition from the WBA Ratings Committee.

Maemu, who has already defended his title in December, does not feature in the January edition of the WBA's top 15 ratings.

"We want to keep Rofhiwa as busy as possible because eventually, we want him to get a chance for the actual WBA title," said Toweel Junior yesterday.

"The more he fights and win, the higher his rating will improve."

Maemu defends against Tanzanian Haidari "Blue Fire" Mchanjo at the Royal Spar Convention in Swaziland on February 23.

Mchanjo, from Dar es Salaam, has nine wins, three losses and two draws.

Another defence means more money for the WBA.

The boxing body will get its sanctioning fee - the amount paid by the promoter for a championship fight to happen.

Maemu stunned the boxing

fraternity in Thohoyandou when he easily overwhelmed former Commonwealth bantamweight and IBO junior featherweight champion Tshifhiwa Munyai in the seventh round in December.

Munyai had a busy 2017, fighting six times, also losing to SA featherweight champion Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile in East London in July.

Maemu stopped 10 of his 15

victims, losing three times and drawing twice.

On the bill in Swaziland will also be Sikho "Sequence" Nqothole against Gauteng champion Lemogang Mapitsi over six rounds, while Hloni "Superstar" Maboko will take on Kutlwano Ogaketsi, also over six rounds.

Nqothole and Maboko are also under the guidance of Toweel Junior.